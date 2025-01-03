Alcoa Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 29.2% Upside Potential

Alcoa Corporation with ticker code (AA) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $58.00 and $38.00 calculating the average target price we see $48.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.78 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 29.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and the 200 day moving average is $37.85. The market capitalization for the company is 9.81B. The current share price for the company is: $37.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,681,800,133 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $57.24 and a 1.86% return on assets.

Alcoa Corporation is a trading company. The Company is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Company’s operations consist of two reportable business segments: Alumina and Aluminum. The Alumina segment consists of the Company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina. The alumina produced by this segment is sold primarily to internal and external aluminum smelter customers; a portion of the alumina is sold to external customers who process it into industrial chemical products. The Company’s Aluminum segment consists of worldwide smelting and cast house system, which processes alumina into primary aluminum, and portfolio of energy assets in Brazil, Canada, and the United States. Its smelting operations produce molten primary aluminum, which is then formed by the casting operations into either common alloy ingot or into value-add ingot products. The Company has over 27 operating locations across nine countries.