Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) Stock Analysis: A 54% Upside Potential in the Biotechnology Sector

Broker Ratings

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) has captured the attention of investors with its promising developments in the biotechnology sector. Specializing in treatments for metabolic diseases, the company is currently focused on its lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), which targets metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). This focus places Akero at the forefront of addressing a significant unmet medical need, presenting substantial opportunities for growth and innovation.

With a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, Akero is a key player in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company’s current stock price stands at $49.38, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.71 points or 0.01%. Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has traded in a range between $21.87 and $57.56, indicating considerable volatility typical of the biotechnology industry.

One critical aspect that investors should note is Akero’s valuation metrics. The company does not yet have a positive P/E ratio due to its stage in the development lifecycle, with a forward P/E standing at -11.39, indicative of expected losses before achieving profitability. The absence of traditional valuation metrics like PEG, Price/Book, and EV/EBITDA highlights the speculative nature of investing in early-stage biotech firms.

Performance metrics further underscore the company’s current developmental phase, with an EPS of -3.81 and a return on equity of -31.14%. Akero’s free cash flow is reported at -$161.5 million, reflective of its ongoing investment in research and development activities necessary for advancing its lead product candidate, EFX. The absence of revenue growth and net income at this stage should not deter investors focused on long-term growth potential, as these figures are typical for biotech firms in similar phases.

Despite the lack of dividend yields, Akero’s appeal lies in its robust analyst ratings. With 12 buy ratings and no hold or sell ratings, the sentiment around Akero is decidedly positive. Analysts have set a target price range between $60.00 and $109.00, with an average target of $76.27, suggesting a potential upside of 54.46% from the current price level. This optimistic outlook is fueled by the potential success of EFX, which has the backing of a license agreement with Amgen Inc., a well-regarded player in the pharmaceutical industry.

From a technical standpoint, Akero’s 50-day moving average is $51.97, slightly above its current price, while the 200-day moving average is $42.06, indicating a positive long-term trend. The relative strength index (RSI) of 52.61 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, presenting a stable entry point for investors. Additionally, the MACD and signal line are closely aligned, hinting at potential price stability or a forthcoming trend shift.

While Akero Therapeutics does present inherent risks typical of its sector, its focus on a high-demand therapeutic area, coupled with strong analyst support and a strategic partnership with Amgen, positions it as a compelling option for investors willing to navigate the complexities of the biotechnology landscape. The significant upside potential could reward those with a long-term perspective, as the company advances its pipeline and moves closer to potentially lucrative market approvals.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple