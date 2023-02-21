Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Aferian plc is opportunity rich with ‘strong balance sheet and investing hard’ (LON:AFRN)

Aferian plc

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Co-Fund Manager Gervais Williams was asked his view on one of the investments in the Trust, Aferian plc (LON:AFRN) in a recent wide ranging interview.

DirectorsTalk asked: Looking at the world of media tech, Aferian is right at the heart of capitalising on the shift into streaming and Pay TV markets. Streaming as a service is expected to double over the next four years and they’ve developed a highly successful SaaS-based software solution. Is this the kind of company you’d like to find that is in a growth market and can build scale?

Gervais Williams commented:

“Absolutely. Aferian’s got a very strong balance sheet, it’s been investing hard and it’s got very good customer service. It has had some challenges this year because some of its customers have delayed their orders so that’s why the share price is low. Again, when you look at free cash flow yield, the ability to generate cash relative to its share price, in this case, you’re looking at free cash flow yields of 8% or maybe 10% over the next two years

So, from that point of view, it’s cash in for cash out. These companies aren’t reliant on getting lucky one way or another with the markets, they’ve got their own opportunities. As I mentioned with the others, in terms of the risk reward ratio: the downside is related to stock markets and is always there, but the upside potential when they succeed can be very substantial.

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN) is a new breed of Media Tech business, focused on enabling operators to meet the challenge of the rapidly converging worlds of broadcast and next-generation streaming services.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.