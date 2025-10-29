Aberdeen to take full ownership of Tritax Big Box REIT by 2029

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Board notes today’s announcement by Tritax Management LLP regarding Aberdeen’s intention to increase its stake to 100% ownership of the Manager in 2029 (press release available on the news page of Tritax Management’s website – www.tritax.co.uk).

Aberdeen to increase its stake in Tritax

Aberdeen’s phased acquisition of Tritax, moving from its current 60% interest to 80% in April 2026 and a 100% interest in 2029, will further strengthen the Manager’s capabilities whilst supporting the continued delivery of Big Box’s long-term strategy. This transition will enhance Tritax’s access to global investment expertise, while preserving its specialist focus and entrepreneurial culture.

No change to Investment Management Agreement or day-to-day operations

Importantly, the Investment Management Agreement between Big Box and the Manager remains unchanged. This acquisition will not impact the delivery of the Company’s strategy, investment decisions, or day-to-day operations.

Tritax Big Box’s team remains unchanged and focused on strategic delivery

The dedicated Big Box team continues to be led by Colin Godfrey (CEO) and Frankie Whitehead (CFO), who remain fully committed until at least 2029 to delivering for our investors, clients and partners. The Board is pleased to note Tritax’s ongoing investment in expanding and developing its leadership, with seven new partners bringing additional strength and depth to the leadership team.

Commenting on the Manager’s announcement, Aubrey Adams, Chairman of Tritax Big Box REIT plc said: “This morning’s announcement confirms continuity of the key existing Big Box leadership team until at least 2029. Working collaboratively with the Board, the Big Box team remains completely committed to delivering value for our shareholders, retaining full autonomy and control over investment decisions and delivery of the strategy as before. Aberdeen’s increased stake in Tritax Management over the coming four years ensures the Manager continues to benefit from the expertise of a global investment manager, while Big Box can also access new opportunities.”

Colin Godfrey, CEO of Tritax Big Box REIT plc added: “Having launched Tritax Big Box in 2013 with a passion and strong conviction in UK logistics real estate, I am proud of what we have achieved over the last twelve years to become the established FTSE 250 company we are today. I am really excited to be continuing at the helm and remain focused on delivering on our strategic growth drivers: capturing record rental reversion, advancing our highly attractive logistics development pipeline, and leveraging opportunities to develop data centres with the potential for exceptional returns.”