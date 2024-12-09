Follow us on:

AbbVie Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
AbbVie Inc. which can be found using ticker (ABBV) now have 28 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $240.00 and $165.00 calculating the mean target price we have $202.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at $176.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $186.99 while the 200 day moving average is $179.06. The market capitalization for the company is 311.35B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $176.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $358,551,115,540 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 61.39, revenue per share of $31.40 and a 7.72% return on assets.

AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) is a diversified research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and sale of medicines and therapies. It offers products in various therapeutic categories, including immunology products, which include Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq; oncology products, which include Imbruvica and Venclexta/Venclyxto; aesthetics products that include Botox Cosmetic, The Juvederm Collection of Fillers and others; neuroscience products, such as Botox Therapeutic, Vraylar, Duopa and Duodopa, and Ubrelvy; eye care products, which consists of Lumigan/Ganfort, Alphagan/Combigan and Restasis, and other key products, which include Mavyret/Maviret, Creon, Lupron, Linzess/Constella and Synthroid. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from the AbbVie-owned distribution centers and public warehouses.

