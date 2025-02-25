Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target ‘$133.08’, now -1.4% Downside Potential

Abbott Laboratories which can be found using ticker (ABT) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $158.00 and $109.00 calculating the average target share price we see $133.08. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $134.95 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $120.87 and the 200 day moving average is $113.06. The company has a market capitalization of 236.16B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $136.17 USD

The potential market cap would be $232,889,100,668 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.82, revenue per share of $24.11 and a 6.06% return on assets.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women’s health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.