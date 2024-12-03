Abbott Laboratories – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.3% Upside Potential

Abbott Laboratories with ticker code (ABT) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $149.00 and $104.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $129.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at $118.77 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 9.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $115.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to $110.98. The market capitalization for the company is 202.60B. The current share price for the company is: $116.81 USD

The potential market cap would be $221,539,190,194 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.5, revenue per share of $23.68 and a 6.49% return on assets.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women’s health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.