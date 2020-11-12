888 Holdings appoints Vaughan Lewis as Chief Strategy Officer

888 Holdings plc (LON:888), one of the world’s leading online gaming entertainment and solutions providers, has announced the appointment of Vaughan Lewis in the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer. Vaughan will join the Group in early 2021.

Vaughan joins 888 from Flutter Entertainment Plc where he held the position of transformation lead for the international business following its acquisition of The Stars Group in May 2020. Prior to that he held the roles of SVP of Communications at The Stars Group and Director of Corporate Development at Sky Betting & Gaming. Previously, he was an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley specializing in betting and gaming companies. Vaughan holds a BA in Economics from Durham University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Reporting to CEO, Itai Pazner, Vaughan will support Itai in the development of the Group’s long-term strategy and will be responsible for strategic business development including M&A origination and execution. In addition, Vaughan will be responsible for investor relations, working closely with the CFO to develop the Group’s investor relations strategy.

Itai Pazner, CEO of 888 commented: “We are delighted to welcome Vaughan as 888’s first CSO. Vaughan is a highly experienced gaming industry professional with a wealth of relevant expertise across both strategic development and investor relations. I have no doubt that his skills and background will support 888 to identify and deliver further growth opportunities over the coming years.