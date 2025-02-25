10x Genomics, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$16.36’, now 44.9% Upside Potential

10x Genomics, Inc. with ticker code (TXG) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $26.00 and $12.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $16.36. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $11.29 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 44.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of 1.37B. The current share price for the company is: $11.17 USD

The potential market cap would be $1,979,247,854 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $5.07 and a -12.77% return on assets.

10x Genomics, Inc. is a life science technology company. The Company’s integrated platform solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. Its Chromium platform includes its Chromium X Series, Chromium Connect and legacy Chromium Controller instruments, microfluidic chips and related consumables, enables throughput analysis of individual biological components. Its Visium platform enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution. Its products include Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression, Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex, Chromium Single Cell Immune Profiling, Chromium Single Cell assay for transposase accessible chromatin (ATAC), Chromium Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression, Visium Spatial Gene Expression, Visium Spatial Proteogenomics and Xenium In Situ Gene Expression. Its patent portfolio comprises over 1,750 issued patents and patent applications.