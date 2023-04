YouGov Plc with ticker (LON:YOU) now has a potential upside of 79.4% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,640 GBX for the company, which when compared to the YouGov Plc share price of 914 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 79.4%. Trading has ranged between 770 (52 week low) and 1,396 (52 week high) with an average of 208,755 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £993,684,570.