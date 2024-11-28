WillScot Holdings Corporation Share Price Target ‘$43.00’, now 11.6% Upside Potential

WillScot Holdings Corporation which can be found using ticker (WSC) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $61.00 and $35.00 and has a mean share price target at $43.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.52 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 11.6%. The day 50 moving average is $37.55 and the 200 day moving average is $39.81. The market capitalization for the company is 7.06B. The current share price for the company is: $38.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,876,617,796 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.57%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 318.25, revenue per share of $12.68 and a 5.92% return on assets.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a business services provider specializing in the flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. The Company’s segments include Modular and Storage. The Modular segment represents the activities of the North American modular business. Storage represents the activities of the North American portable storage business. It leases modular space and portable storage units (its lease fleet) to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, healthcare, and other end markets. It offers its customers ready-to-work solutions with products and services, such as the rental of steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities. It serves diverse end markets across all sectors from a network of over 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.