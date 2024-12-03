WillScot Holdings Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 12.4% Upside Potential

WillScot Holdings Corporation which can be found using ticker (WSC) now have 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $61.00 and $35.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $43.00. Now with the previous closing price of $38.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day MA is $37.51 and the 200 day MA is $39.69. The market capitalization for the company is 7.06B. Currently the stock stands at: $38.21 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,938,446,835 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.57%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 318.42, revenue per share of $12.68 and a 5.92% return on assets.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a business services provider specializing in the flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. The Company’s segments include Modular and Storage. The Modular segment represents the activities of the North American modular business. Storage represents the activities of the North American portable storage business. It leases modular space and portable storage units (its lease fleet) to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, healthcare, and other end markets. It offers its customers ready-to-work solutions with products and services, such as the rental of steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities. It serves diverse end markets across all sectors from a network of over 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.