WEX Inc. Share Price Target ‘$203.16’, now 13.9% Upside Potential

WEX Inc. with ticker code (WEX) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $260.00 and $170.00 calculating the average target share price we see $203.16. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $178.32 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 13.9%. The 50 day MA is $178.65 and the 200 day MA is $193.31. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.05B. Currently the stock stands at: $177.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,033,061,873 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.52, revenue per share of $63.94 and a 3.16% return on assets.

WEX Inc. provides a commerce platform that owns and operates a business-to-business ecosystem. Its segments include Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. Its Fleet Solutions segment provides payment processing, transaction processing, and information management services specifically designed for the needs of fleets of all sizes from small businesses to federal and state government fleets and over-the-road carriers. Its Travel and Corporate Solutions segment focuses on the complex payment environment of business-to-business payments, enabling customers to utilize its payments solutions to integrate into their own workflows and manage their accounts payable automation and spend management functions. Its Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment provides SaaS software with embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer directed health benefits, COBRA accounts, and benefit enrollment and administration.