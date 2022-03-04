Week in review: Poolbeg Pharma, KEFI Gold and Copper, Eden Research, Helium One Global

In the week that sanctions imposed on Russia began to take a knock on effect on markets around the world.

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) announced its audited results for the period ended 31 December 2021.

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, CEO of Poolbeg Pharma said:

“This has been a period of great progress at Poolbeg. In less than six months we have grown and diversified our portfolio of products and platforms targeting a range of infectious diseases.

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced this week that development activities at the Tulu Kapi Gold Project, part of the KEFI-operated Ethiopia joint-venture Tulu Kapi Gold Mines Share Company have recommenced.

Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, KEFI Gold and Copper Executive Chairman, commented: “It is great to see that Ethiopia has settled down so quickly over the past two months and that TKGM’s teams are back in the field for launch preparations. Everyone is now pushing for full Project launch.

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free formulation technology for use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, provided an unaudited trading update for the year ended 31st December 2021.

Sean Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Eden Research plc, commented:

“Given the particularly difficult backdrop created by the global pandemic and adverse growing conditions in many of our operating territories, I am pleased to report good commercial, regulatory and development progress. Product sales volumes have increased and this trend is set to accelerate in 2022, based upon our expanded list of authorisations, anticipated authorisations and a return to market conditions that are more in-line with the pre-pandemic environment.

Helium One Global plc (LON:HE1), the primary helium explorer, noted the publication of a new paper by researchers from the University of Oxford and Durham University. The paper on ‘The Principles of Helium Exploration’ in Petroleum Geoscience utilised sample data collected from the Company’s Rukwa, Eyasi and Balangida (100%) project areas in Tanzania.

David Minchin, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are pleased to be able to report on the publication of research by the University of Oxford and Durham University that supports our exploration thesis in Tanzania. The research is the result of data-sharing and collaboration dating back to 2016 and stems from a PhD funded by Norwegian state oil company Equinor.”