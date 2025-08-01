Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL.L): A Robust Player in Vietnam’s Dynamic Market

Broker Ratings

In the realm of asset management, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL.L) stands out as a compelling prospect for investors eyeing opportunities in the burgeoning Vietnamese market. As a closed-ended equity mutual fund managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited, VEIL is strategically positioned in the financial services sector, specifically within asset management, and primarily focuses on public equity markets in Vietnam. With a substantial market capitalisation of $1.2 billion, VEIL offers a robust entry point into a rapidly expanding economy.

Currently trading at 695 GBp, VEIL has shown a steady price trajectory, with a 52-week range spanning from 460.00 to 697.00 GBp. Despite a modest price change of 6.00 GBp, reflecting a 0.01% increase, the fund’s performance metrics reveal a more compelling narrative of growth and resilience. Notably, VEIL has achieved a staggering revenue growth of 531.80%, underscoring its ability to capitalise on Vietnam’s dynamic economic landscape.

The fund’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.67, and it boasts a commendable Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.92%. These figures highlight the fund’s efficiency in generating returns from shareholder equity, a critical metric for potential investors. Additionally, VEIL’s free cash flow of 116,470,528.00 suggests a strong financial position, providing the flexibility to reinvest in growth opportunities or weather economic downturns.

VEIL’s investment strategy is centred around value and growth stocks, with an emphasis on good corporate governance and alignment with Vietnam’s growth drivers. This approach allows the fund to not only seek immediate returns but also to position itself for sustainable long-term growth. However, it’s important to note the absence of valuation metrics such as P/E ratio, PEG ratio, and dividend yield, which may require investors to rely more heavily on performance metrics and strategic insights.

On the technical front, VEIL’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages are 612.34 and 583.08, respectively, indicating a generally positive trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.97 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD and Signal Line readings of 23.27 and 24.18, respectively, provide further analytical depth for technical traders.

Analyst sentiment towards VEIL appears optimistic, with a single buy rating and no hold or sell ratings, suggesting confidence in the fund’s strategic direction and market positioning. However, the lack of a defined target price range and potential upside or downside reflects a degree of uncertainty, necessitating careful consideration by prospective investors.

VEIL’s domicile in the Cayman Islands and its benchmarking against the VN index, MSCI EM Index, and VN30 Index further illustrate its global investment perspective while remaining deeply rooted in Vietnam’s local economy. Since its inception on 31 August 1995, VEIL has been a steadfast vehicle for investors seeking to leverage Vietnam’s economic vitality.

For investors keen on tapping into Vietnam’s growth story, VEIL presents a compelling proposition. Its strategic focus on diversified sectors and commitment to corporate governance align well with the macroeconomic trends driving Vietnam’s rise as a key player in the global market. As always, potential investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider their risk appetite before engaging with VEIL.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple