Vertiv Holdings Co – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 10.8% Upside Potential

Vertiv Holdings Co which can be found using ticker (VRT) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $161.00 and $91.33 calculating the mean target price we have $141.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at $127.60 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $114.87 and the 200 day MA is $91.39. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 47.69B. The stock price is currently at: $127.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $52,851,971,503 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 84.7, revenue per share of $19.94 and a 9.32% return on assets.

Vertiv Holdings Co. is engaged in the design, manufacturing and service critical digital infrastructure technology for data centers, communication networks and commercial/industrial environments. Its segments include Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Company’s offerings include alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure. In addition, through its global services network, it provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining and optimizing these products and their related systems. The Company offers integrated rack solutions which include delivery of racks, rack power, rack power distribution, rack thermal systems, configurable integrated solutions, and hardware for managing information technology (IT) equipment.