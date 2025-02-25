Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$497.91’, now 3.4% Upside Potential

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which can be found using ticker (VRTX) have now 30 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $615.00 and $330.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $497.91. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $481.65 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 3.4%. The 50 day MA is $440.91 while the 200 day moving average is $464.50. The company has a market capitalization of 124.12B. The current share price for the company is: $483.37 USD

The potential market cap would be $128,313,057,151 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $42.73 and a 12.68% return on assets.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Its pipeline includes mid- and late-stage clinical programs in sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and earlier-stage programs in diseases such as muscular dystrophies. Its marketed medicines are TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor). The Company has a pipeline of investigational small molecule, cell and genetic therapies in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, pain, type 1 diabetes, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.