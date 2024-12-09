Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 12.0% Upside Potential

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which can be found using ticker (VRTX) have now 31 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $602.00 and $325.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $515.14. Now with the previous closing price of $459.92 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 12.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $472.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to $456.24. The company has a market capitalization of 119.00B. Currently the stock stands at: $462.10 USD

The potential market cap would be $133,291,481,016 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $41.19 and a 12.05% return on assets.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Its pipeline includes mid- and late-stage clinical programs in sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and earlier-stage programs in diseases such as muscular dystrophies. Its marketed medicines are TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor). The Company has a pipeline of investigational small molecule, cell and genetic therapies in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, pain, type 1 diabetes, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.