Versarien group revenues from continuing operations of £11.1 million

Versarien Plc (LON:VRS), the advanced engineering materials group, has announced its audited results for the 18 months ended 30 September 2022. The comparative figures are for the 12 month period ended 31 March 2021.

Financial Highlights

• Group revenues from continuing operations of £11.1 million (2021: £5.7 million)* • Graphene revenues of £2.1 million (2021: £0.7 million) • Adjusted LBITDA** for continuing operations of £2.4 million (2021: £1.9 million) • Reported loss before tax from continuing operations of £8.3 million (2021: £8.1 million) • Reported loss for the period of £8.4 million (2021: £8.1 million) • Cash of £1.4 million at 30 September 2022 (31 March 2021: £2.4 million)

* Excludes discontinued revenues of £0.5 million (2021: £0.9 million)

** Adjusted LBITDA (Loss Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation and excludes Exceptional items, Share-based payment charges and losses relating to the fair value assessment of the Lanstead sharing agreements)

Operational/Manufacturing Highlights

• Relocation to new dedicated graphene production facility in Longhope, Gloucestershire, to significantly expand capacity • 10,000 square foot floor slab laid for new Versarien innovation centre using the Company’s CementeneTM and PolygreneTM enhanced concrete • Acquisition of Spanish graphene manufacturing assets transferred to Longhope during the year and in process of commissioning to provide up to an additional 100 tonne powder capacity per annum • Equipment to scale up graphene ink production capacity by an additional 12,000 litres per annum delivered and commissioned • Non-core aluminium business discontinued to concentrate on graphene production

Partnerships/Commercialisation Highlights

• Umbro to integrate Graphene-WearTM into its Elite-Pro-Training Kit range for 2023 Spring/Summer collection • GoToGym in South America launching active-wear incorporating Versarien’s Graphene-WearTM technology • BiaBrazil to integrate Graphene-WearTM into its sports and active wear ranges • Commercial agreement signed with Superdry to produce graphene enhanced garments and discussions ongoing with multiple other garment suppliers • Global construction companies beginning to trial CementeneTM in-house • Grant agreement signed and project completed to support the development of Pseudo-Capacitor technology aimed at zero emissions for port-side infrastructure • Successful on-time delivery of Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (“DSTL”) contract within specification • Collaboration signed with US-based Flux Footwear, an adaptive footwear company, to supply graphene enhanced elastomers • 10 new product demonstrators launched in the period

Funding Highlights

• £1.93 million strategic investment in Versarien by GrapheneLab Co. Ltd., South Korea, together with royalty and trademark agreements • £1.85 million (gross) raised via equity placing post period-end