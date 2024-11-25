Valvoline Inc. Share Price Target ‘$43.75’, now 13.5% Upside Potential

Valvoline Inc. with ticker code (VVV) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $49.00 and $37.00 with the average share target price sitting at $43.75. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and the 200 day MA is $42.13. The company has a market cap of 4.97B. The stock price is currently at: $38.57 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,639,349,295 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.66, revenue per share of $11.90 and a 7.69% return on assets.

Valvoline Inc. is focused on providing preventive vehicle maintenance and related services in its stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Company offers services, including oil change to cabin air filters, battery replacements and tire rotations. The Company offers its services through retail stores using Valvoline-branded passenger car motor oils and products, which are designed to serve evolving maintenance needs and improve vehicle and engine performance and lifespan. It also offers vehicle maintenance services through independent franchise, and Express Care stores that service vehicles with Valvoline products. Its products and services are offered through approximately 1,715 company-operated and franchised service centers under Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change brands stores and supports over 250 locations through its Express Care platform across the United States and Canada.