Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Unum Group Share Price Target ‘$76.73’, now 6.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Unum Group with ticker code (UNM) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $96.00 and $65.00 and has a mean share price target at $76.73. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $72.01 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and the 200 day moving average is $57.45. The market cap for the company is 13.29B. Currently the stock stands at: $72.78 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,161,142,451 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.08%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 7.9, revenue per share of $67.01 and a 2.47% return on assets.

Unum Group is a provider of workplace benefits and services. The Company provides financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. It markets its products primarily through the workplace. The Company has three segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The Unum US segment is comprised of group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. The Unum International segment includes its operations in the United Kingdom and Poland. The segment’s products are sold primarily through field sales personnel and independent brokers and consultants. The Colonial Life segment includes accident, sickness and disability products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products. The segment’s products are issued primarily by Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Unum Group Share Price Target ‘$76.00’, now 4.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Unum Group – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -.7% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Unum Group – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -1.8% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Unum Group Share Price Target ‘$75.55’, now -.9% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Unum Group Share Price Target ‘$75.55’, now .2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Unum Group Share Price Target ‘$73.18’, now 3.0% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.