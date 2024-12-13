Unum Group Share Price Target ‘$76.00’, now 4.2% Upside Potential

Unum Group which can be found using ticker (UNM) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $96.00 and $65.00 and has a mean share price target at $76.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $72.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $68.14 while the 200 day moving average is $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of 13.44B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $73.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,007,932,588 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.08%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 7.99, revenue per share of $67.01 and a 2.47% return on assets.

Unum Group is a provider of workplace benefits and services. The Company provides financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. It markets its products primarily through the workplace. The Company has three segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The Unum US segment is comprised of group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. The Unum International segment includes its operations in the United Kingdom and Poland. The segment’s products are sold primarily through field sales personnel and independent brokers and consultants. The Colonial Life segment includes accident, sickness and disability products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products. The segment’s products are issued primarily by Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.