Universal Display Corporation Share Price Target ‘$215.66’, now 29.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Universal Display Corporation which can be found using ticker (OLED) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $260.00 and $165.00 calculating the average target share price we see $215.66. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $167.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $195.32 and the 200 day moving average is $186.75. The company has a market capitalization of 7.99B. Currently the stock stands at: $168.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,318,063,875 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.82, revenue per share of $13.54 and a 9.14% return on assets.

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. OLED is a emit light device, which can be manufactured on both flexible and rigid substrates, helps making them suitable for use in full-color displays and as lighting products. OLED displays can be used in the mobile phone, television, wearable, tablet, notebook and personal computer, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), portable media device and automotive products. Its PHOLED technologies allows OLEDs to emit light through a process, phosphorescence. It has an intellectual property portfolio surrounding its existing PHOLED technologies and materials for both displays and lighting products, which the Company market under the UniversalPHOLED brand. The Company’s additional OLED technologies include FOLED Flexible OLEDs and OVJP Organic Vapor Jet Printing.

