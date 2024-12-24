UiPath Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.73’, now 18.7% Upside Potential

UiPath Inc. which can be found using ticker (PATH) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $19.00 and $13.00 and has a mean share price target at $15.73. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $13.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $13.39 and the 200 day MA is $14.95. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.17B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $13.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,513,193,440 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $2.43 and a -4.21% return on assets.

UiPath, Inc. is focused on building and managing automations and developing computer vision technology. It provides its customers with a set of capabilities that allows them to discover opportunities for automation, automate using a digital workforce that collaborates with humans, and operate an automation program at scale. Its platform builds automations for both existing and new processes and to utilize software robots to perform an array of actions, including logging into applications, extracting information from documents, moving folders, filling in forms, and updating information fields and databases. Its platform allows users to design and combine UI automations, API integrations, and AI-based document understanding in a single workflow. It offers a managed, multi-tenant Software as a Service (SaaS) version, Automation Cloud, which enables its customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations.