Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

UiPath Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.73’, now 18.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

UiPath Inc. which can be found using ticker (PATH) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $19.00 and $13.00 and has a mean share price target at $15.73. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $13.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $13.39 and the 200 day MA is $14.95. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.17B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $13.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,513,193,440 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $2.43 and a -4.21% return on assets.

UiPath, Inc. is focused on building and managing automations and developing computer vision technology. It provides its customers with a set of capabilities that allows them to discover opportunities for automation, automate using a digital workforce that collaborates with humans, and operate an automation program at scale. Its platform builds automations for both existing and new processes and to utilize software robots to perform an array of actions, including logging into applications, extracting information from documents, moving folders, filling in forms, and updating information fields and databases. Its platform allows users to design and combine UI automations, API integrations, and AI-based document understanding in a single workflow. It offers a managed, multi-tenant Software as a Service (SaaS) version, Automation Cloud, which enables its customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Broker Ratings

UiPath Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.78’, now 7.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

UiPath Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 5.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

UiPath Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 8.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

UiPath Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.53’, now 9.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

UiPath Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.53’, now 13.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

UiPath Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 25.5% Upside Potential

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.