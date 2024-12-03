Twilio Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -17.0% Downside Potential

Twilio Inc. which can be found using ticker (TWLO) have now 28 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $135.00 and $50.00 with the average target price sitting at $86.74. Now with the previous closing price of $104.54 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and the 200 day MA is $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of 16.12B. The current share price for the company is: $105.10 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,375,302,474 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.35%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $25.08 and a -0.59% return on assets.

Twilio Inc. offers cloud communications platform, which enables developers to build, scale, and deploy real-time communications within software applications. The Company provides customer engagement platform (CEP), which comprises a suite of flexible software and communications solutions that allow businesses to deliver trusted and engaging customer experiences at scale. Its application programming interfaces (APIs) and software products include Twilio Flex and Twilio Engage. It operates through two business units: Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications. Its communications solutions consist of customizable APIs and products that can be used individually or in combination to build contextual communications within applications. Its communication products include Twilio Programmable Messaging (MessagingX), Twilio Programmable Voice, Twilio SendGrid Email API and Twilio Verify. Its data and applications products include Twilio Segment, Twilio Engage and Twilio Flex.