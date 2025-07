TwentyFour Income Fund achieves 5.18% YTD NAV growth

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) has published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of June 2025:

TwentyFour Income Fund is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.