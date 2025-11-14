Trustpilot Group PLC (TRST.L) Stock Analysis: Examining a Potential 78% Upside Opportunity

Trustpilot Group PLC (LSE: TRST.L), a key player in the Technology sector focusing on Software Applications, presents an intriguing opportunity for investors keen on exploring high-growth potential in the digital review space. With its headquarters in London, Trustpilot has established itself as a formidable force in the online review ecosystem, providing consumers and businesses with a robust platform for feedback and engagement since its inception in 2007.

Despite a recent price dip of 0.03%, bringing its current share price to 181.3 GBp, Trustpilot’s market cap stands at a robust $806.82 million. Over the past year, the stock has exhibited a wide trading range between 180.40 GBp and 355.50 GBp, reflecting both the volatility and potential inherent in the tech industry.

Trustpilot’s valuation metrics reflect a complex picture. While the trailing P/E ratio is not available, the forward P/E stands at an eye-watering 3,184.05, suggesting that investors are pricing in significant future growth. However, the absence of other traditional valuation ratios like PEG, Price/Book, and Price/Sales requires investors to look deeper into the company’s fundamentals and growth prospects. Notably, Trustpilot’s revenue growth is impressive at 23.10%, underscoring its expanding market footprint and the increasing adoption of its review platform.

The company’s financial performance reveals a mixed bag. While it has yet to achieve positive net income, with an EPS of -0.90, the free cash flow of £31.29 million indicates solid cash generation, a critical factor for sustaining operations and investment in growth initiatives. The Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.54% suggests that while the company is generating returns, there is ample room for improvement as it scales.

From a dividend perspective, Trustpilot does not offer a yield, with a payout ratio of 0.00%. This aligns with the company’s growth-oriented strategy, reinvesting earnings back into the business rather than distributing them to shareholders.

Analyst sentiment towards Trustpilot is overwhelmingly positive. Out of 11 analysts, 8 have issued a Buy rating, 2 suggest holding the stock, and only 1 recommends selling. The average target price of 323.07 GBp implies a substantial potential upside of 78.19% from current levels, with price targets ranging from 218.27 GBp to 390.36 GBp. This optimism is likely fueled by the company’s strong revenue trajectory and strategic positioning in a growing market.

Technical indicators present a cautionary note. The stock is trading below both its 50-day (210.04 GBp) and 200-day (239.86 GBp) moving averages, signaling bearish short-term momentum. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.34, indicating that the stock is heavily overbought and may be due for a correction. The MACD and Signal Line figures further reinforce a bearish sentiment with readings of -8.44 and -6.32, respectively.

Trustpilot’s position as a leading online review platform, coupled with its SaaS solutions, positions it well to capitalize on the increasing demand for digital consumer feedback. As the company expands its reach internationally, investors will be keenly watching its ability to translate growth into profitability. Those considering an investment in Trustpilot should weigh the potential for significant upside against the inherent risks of investing in a high-growth, yet currently unprofitable, technology company.