Trustpilot Group Plc launches TrustLayer™ at HumanX

Today, at HumanX, the world’s leading forum for AI, business, and society, Trustpilot Group Plc (LON:TRST) introduced TrustLayer™-a trust intelligence platform designed to embed real consumer sentiment into AI-driven decision-making at scale.

In an AI-powered world, trust is more critical than ever. Consumers, businesses, and investors need reliable trust signals to make informed decisions-whether choosing what to buy, evaluating investments, or choosing suppliers.

TrustLayer™ provides a scalable solution by integrating independent, real-time consumer sentiment into AI-powered decision-making-embedding trust into digital interactions, commerce, procurement, risk assessment, and investment strategy.

Trustpilot is uniquely positioned to lead in this space. With 300M+ reviews, 190K+ new reviews daily, 64M+ monthly active users, and 140B+ annual TrustBox impressions, it is the largest independent customer feedback platform in the world.

Trustpilot is pleased to announce Advent and Felix Capital as TrustLayer™’s flagship Private Equity and Venture Capital partners. These firms are leveraging Trustpilot’s data to enhance deal sourcing, due diligence, investment strategy, and portfolio management, setting a new standard for trust-driven investment decisions.

Embedding trust into AI-powered business decisions

TrustLayer™ enables companies to:

✔ Amplify real customer voices – Ensuring business decisions are shaped by authentic consumer sentiment.

✔ Embed trust signals – Powering search, commerce, procurement, and investment workflows.

✔ Support risk, fraud detection, and compliance – Providing real-time insights into brand integrity, supplier reliability, and financial risk.

How TrustLayer™ Powers Decision-Making

TrustLayer™ is designed to be embedded into key business workflows across multiple industries, including:

● AI-driven search, social media & commerce platforms – Ensuring trust signals are embedded into search, recommendations, and e-commerce transactions.

● Enterprise procurement & supply chain – Powering supplier validation and fraud detection to de-risk business decisions.

● Financial services & risk modeling – Enhancing KYC, merchant vetting, and fraud prevention for banks, insurers, and payment providers.

● Investment & advisory firms – Powering deal sourcing, due diligence, value creation strategies, and portfolio management

● Social listening & marketing platforms – Helping brands track, analyze, and act on real consumer sentiment.

● CRM & customer engagement – Embedding trust insights into loyalty programs, reputation management, and customer relationship tools.

TrustLayer™ delivers these insights via:

✔ APIs – Real-time trust signals integrated directly into AI and business platforms.

✔ A SaaS analytics dashboard – Providing businesses with trust intelligence and benchmarking.

✔ Downloadable trust reports – Allowing companies to track brand perception over time.

What’s Next?

TrustLayer™ will officially launch in Q3 2025, with APIs, a SaaS analytics dashboard, downloadable reports and integrations across CRM, social listening, and social media platforms. Businesses interested in early access and partnership opportunities can visit https://business.trustpilot.com/datasolutions for more details.

Adrian Blair, CEO, Trustpilot, said: “We believe that trust in the age of AI will be achieved by technology amplifying real human experiences. TrustLayer™ is our next step in ensuring that businesses can demonstrate real, verifiable trust at scale. By embedding consumer sentiment into decision-making, we’re creating a new standard for transparency in AI-powered commerce, risk, and investment.”

Carrie Ryan, Chief Strategy Officer, Trustpilot, added: “AI is transforming how we search, shop, and invest-but without trust, its potential is limited. TrustLayer™ ensures trust isn’t an afterthought; it’s built into the foundation of AI-powered decisions, making them more transparent, accountable, and grounded in real experiences.”

Jesse Thomas, Head of Data Science, Advent, said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Trustpilot in shaping their TrustLayer™ platform. Trustpilot’s independent data is a powerful source of real, authentic customer voices, and we believe TrustLayer™ will allow us to leverage this data to embed deeper insights throughout our deal life-cycle and we are excited about the possibilities ahead.”

Angela Chou, Investor, Felix Capital, commented: “Felix Capital is delighted to be a flagship partner for TrustLayer™. At Felix we have a vision to invest in brands that shape our culture and move the world forward. In doing so, a core part of our diligence is assessing a brand’s “customer love,” through proprietary scorecards that combine art and science. Trustpilot has been an important diligence tool for our methods, as it provides an unbiased reflection of customer sentiment, a crucial factor of trust online. We’re excited for the launch of TrustLayer™ and its ability to help us extract more accurate and reliable insights. This ultimately enables us to fulfill our mission of backing the best and most creative entrepreneurs, who realise that to build successful and sustainable businesses, it is the most important to start with the consumer.”