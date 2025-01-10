Trainline PLC 24.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Trainline PLC with ticker (LON:TRN) now has a potential upside of 24.6% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Trainline PLC share price of 401 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 24.6%. Trading has ranged between 289 (52 week low) and 452 (52 week high) with an average of 913,691 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,808,379,714.



Trainline plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing independent rail and coach travel platform, selling rail and coach tickets worldwide. The Company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Consumer and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel applications and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. International Consumer segment provides travel applications and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. Trainline Solutions segment provides travel portal platforms for the Company’s own branded business units, in addition to external corporates, travel management companies and white label ecommerce platforms for train operating companies. Its subsidiaries include Victoria Investments Finco Limited, Victoria Investments Intermediate, Holdco Limited, Trainline International Limited, Trainline France SAS, Trainline SAS, Trainline.com Limited, Qjump Limited and others.







