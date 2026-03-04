Touchstone expands reserve depth and gas positioning in Trinidad

Touchstone Exploration has released its independent year end 2025 reserves evaluation, providing investors with an updated view of the company’s resource base, asset mix and forward development profile in Trinidad. The latest assessment reflects a year shaped by portfolio change, infrastructure optimisation and the integration of newly acquired production, all of which have implications for cash flow stability and capital allocation over the medium term.

A central development during the year was the incorporation of the Central block into the company’s producing portfolio following the acquisition of a 65% working interest. This transaction materially altered the production mix by increasing exposure to natural gas volumes linked to the domestic LNG market.

The Central block gas processing plant was optimised during 2025, resulting in an uplift in output compared with levels at acquisition. This operational adjustment demonstrates management’s focus on extracting incremental value from existing facilities before committing to significant new capital expenditure. It also supports improved utilisation rates, which can enhance margins where fixed costs are already embedded in the asset base.

At the reserves level, proved developed producing volumes rose significantly year on year, largely due to the Central block contribution and the commencement of production from the Cascadura 5 well. The increase in developed reserves strengthens the proportion of the portfolio generating current cash flow, a factor that typically lowers execution risk relative to undeveloped resource exposure.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.