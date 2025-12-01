The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Stock Analysis: Navigating the Healthcare Sector with a 6.51% Potential Upside

For individual investors seeking opportunities in the healthcare sector, The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) offers a compelling proposition. With a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, this American medical instruments and supplies company stands out for its focus on vision care and women’s health.

Currently priced at $77.93, COO’s stock exhibits a 52-week range between $64.32 and $104.98. Notably, analysts have set an average target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.51% from current levels. Such an upside, in a sector known for stability and innovation, makes COO an attractive consideration for investors.

COO is organized into two main segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a leader in providing specialized lenses for conditions like astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia, catering to markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, CooperSurgical focuses on family and women’s health care, offering products and services ranging from fertility treatments to contraceptives and genomic testing.

Despite a challenging economic environment, COO has demonstrated resilience with a revenue growth rate of 5.70%. The company reported an EPS of 2.04 and a return on equity of 5.01%, indicating prudent management and efficient use of shareholder funds. Additionally, COO has generated a robust free cash flow of over $276 million, underscoring its capacity to invest in growth initiatives or return capital to shareholders.

On the valuation front, COO’s forward P/E ratio stands at 17.72, suggesting that the stock is reasonably priced relative to its earnings growth potential. The absence of a trailing P/E and PEG ratio, however, may prompt investors to consider broader market trends and future earnings expectations when evaluating the stock.

While COO does not currently offer a dividend yield, its zero payout ratio indicates that the company is reinvesting earnings back into the business, potentially fueling future growth and stock price appreciation.

Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and a single sell rating. This consensus indicates confidence in the company’s strategic direction and market positioning. Technical indicators such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, standing at 71.11 and 75.16 respectively, along with an RSI of 24.95, suggest that the stock is currently oversold, presenting a potential entry point for savvy investors.

In summary, The Cooper Companies, Inc. represents a robust investment opportunity in the healthcare sector. Its dual focus on vision care and women’s health positions it favorably for long-term growth, with a respectable potential upside and strong cash flow generation. For investors seeking exposure to healthcare innovation and stability, COO warrants serious consideration.