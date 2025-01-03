Texas Roadhouse, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.6% Upside Potential

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. with ticker code (TXRH) now have 24 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $242.00 and $139.78 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $196.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at $180.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $191.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to $172.61. The market cap for the company is 12.09B. The stock price is currently at: $181.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,133,943,291 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.13, revenue per share of $76.36 and a 10.6% return on assets.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a restaurant company, which operates predominately in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 597 restaurants and franchised an additional 100 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. It operates approximately 552 Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 40 as Bubba’s 33 restaurants and five as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba’s 33 is a family-friendly restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food for all with a rock ‘n’ roll, ice-cold beer and signature drinks. Bubba’s 33’s menu features burgers, pizza and wings, as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.