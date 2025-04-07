Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L): A Stable Giant with 21% Potential Upside – Should You Buy?

Broker Ratings

As one of the stalwarts in the consumer defensive sector, Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stands as a cornerstone of the UK grocery industry. With a substantial market capitalisation of $22.34 billion, the company has cemented its place not just in the UK but across Europe, with operations stretching from the Republic of Ireland to Hungary. For investors eyeing the consumer staples sector, Tesco offers a compelling mix of stability and growth potential.

Currently trading at 328.2 GBp, Tesco’s share price has seen a modest decline of 0.03% recently, with a 52-week range between 280.80 GBp and 397.00 GBp. This positions the stock attractively for those considering entering at a lower price point, especially given the average analyst target price of 397.43 GBp, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 21.09%.

While Tesco’s trailing P/E ratio is not available, the forward P/E stands at a staggeringly high 1,148.96, indicating that market expectations are set on significant future earnings growth. However, such a high forward P/E might also suggest that the stock is currently overvalued relative to its anticipated earnings, warranting a closer look for those focused on valuation metrics.

The company’s financials reveal a cautiously optimistic picture. Tesco has achieved a revenue growth of 2.90% and boasts a return on equity of 16.07%, demonstrating effective utilisation of shareholders’ funds. Furthermore, a free cash flow of £1.27 billion underscores Tesco’s robust cash-generating capacity, essential for maintaining its operations and investing in growth opportunities.

Dividend-seeking investors will find Tesco’s yield of 3.68% appealing, coupled with a conservative payout ratio of 44.98%, which suggests that the company is well-positioned to sustain its dividend payouts even in challenging market conditions.

Analysts generally view Tesco favourably, with 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and only 1 sell rating. Such confidence is reflected in the target price range of 316.00 GBp to 440.00 GBp. The midpoint of this range aligns closely with the current price, indicating a consensus that Tesco is fairly valued with room for growth.

In terms of technical analysis, the stock’s 50-day moving average of 363.57 GBp and 200-day moving average of 353.61 GBp suggest a recent downward pressure on the stock price. However, with an RSI of 50.84, Tesco is neither in overbought nor oversold territory, providing a neutral signal for potential investors. The MACD and signal line, both in negative territory, indicate a bearish trend, which might caution short-term traders but could represent a buying opportunity for long-term investors seeking entry at a lower valuation.

Founded in 1919, Tesco’s longevity is a testament to its adaptability and resilience in retail. Beyond groceries, it has diversified into banking, insurance, and mobile services, expanding its revenue streams and enhancing its competitive edge.

For investors willing to navigate the nuances of valuation versus growth potential, Tesco PLC presents a robust option within the consumer defensive sector. Its blend of stable dividends, potential for price appreciation, and strong market presence makes it a stock worth considering for those with a long-term investment horizon.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Unilever PLC (ULVR.L): Navigating Growth Potential with a 13.71% Upside and a Robust Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY.L): Navigating the Market with a 26.67% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT.L): Exploring the 21.34% Potential Upside in the Consumer Defensive Giant

    Broker Ratings

    British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.L): A Stock with a 16.39% Potential Upside and a Hefty Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L): Navigating a 21% Upside in a Volatile Consumer Defensive Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L): A High-Yield Dividend Play with 12% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.