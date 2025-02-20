Tenet Healthcare Corporation Share Price Target ‘$172.16’, now 27.6% Upside Potential

Tenet Healthcare Corporation with ticker code (THC) now have 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $217.00 and $134.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $172.16. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $134.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.6%. The 50 day MA is $133.95 and the 200 day MA is $143.90. The company has a market cap of 12.90B. Currently the stock stands at: $135.65 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,465,855,173 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.15, revenue per share of $213.25 and a 7.01% return on assets.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), it operates approximately 61 acute care and specialty hospitals, as well as over 575 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), imaging centers, off-campus emergency departments (ED) and micro-hospitals. The Company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care segment and Conifer. Its Hospital Operations segment includes its acute care and specialty hospitals, imaging centers, ancillary outpatient facilities, micro hospitals and physician practices. Its Ambulatory Care segment consists of USPI’s ASCs and surgical hospitals. Its Conifer segment provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients through its Conifer Holdings, Inc. subsidiary.