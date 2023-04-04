Team17 Group PLC 73.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group PLC with ticker (LON:TM17) now has a potential upside of 73.3% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 650 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Team17 Group PLC share price of 375 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 73.3%. Trading has ranged between 300 (52 week low) and 550 (52 week high) with an average of 250,360 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £549,177,568.



Team 17 Group PLC, formerly Team 17 Group Limited, is a United Kingdom-based company that develops video games. The Company supports both owned first-party intellectual property (IP) and third-party IP in the development and publishing of games. The Company’s portfolio includes over 100 games, including the Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.







