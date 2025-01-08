Follow us on:

TD SYNNEX Corporation Share Price Target ‘$138.16’, now 16.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
TD SYNNEX Corporation which can be found using ticker (SNX) now have 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $130.00 and has a mean share price target at $138.16. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $118.30 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $119.75 while the 200 day moving average is $118.96. The market cap for the company is 10.49B. Currently the stock stands at: $123.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,245,737,934 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.09%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.98, revenue per share of $655.54 and a 2.76% return on assets.

TD Synnex Corporation is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The Company’s two primary solution portfolios include Endpoint Solutions and Advanced Solutions which are comprised of Endpoint Solutions Portfolio and Advanced Solutions Portfolio. Its Endpoint Solutions portfolio primarily includes personal computer (PC) systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software and consumer electronics. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio primarily includes data center technologies such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. Its Advanced Solutions portfolio also includes specialized solution businesses. It offers services, such as systems design and integration solutions, logistics services, online services, and financial services. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

