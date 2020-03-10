Sumo Group appoint Investec as joint corporate broker

Don't Miss
Sumo Group plc (LON:SUMO), the award-winning provider of creative and development services to the video games and entertainment industries, announced today the appointment of Investec Bank plc as joint corporate broker to Sumo Group with immediate effect. Investec will act alongside Zeus Capital Limited, the Group’s nominated adviser and joint corporate broker.

