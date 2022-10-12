Twitter
Smurfit Kappa to announce its nine months trading update on 2 November 2022

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Smurfit Kappa Group plc (LON:SKG), one of the world’s largest integrated manufacturers of paper-based packaging products, with operations in Europe and the Americas, has announced it will release a 2022 first nine months trading update on Wednesday 2 November, 2022 at 07.00 GMT (03.00 EDT).

The Group’s management team will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 08.00 GMT (04.00 EDT) on this date.

For conference call details, please register here.

The Group's first nine months trading update will be available on the Smurfit Kappa website on 2 November 2022.

