Shell declares Q2 Euro & GDP dividend payments

Shell plc (LON:SHEL) has announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the second quarter 2022 interim dividend, which was announced on July 28, 2022 at US$0.25 per ordinary share.

Shareholders have been able to elect to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling. Holders of ordinary shares who have validly submitted US dollars, euros or pounds sterling currency elections by August 26, 2022 will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.25, €0.2499 or 21.57p per ordinary share, respectively.

Absent any valid election to the contrary, persons holding their ordinary shares through Euroclear Nederland will receive their dividends in euros at the euro rate per ordinary share shown above. Absent any valid election to the contrary, shareholders (both holding in certificated and uncertificated form (CREST members)) and persons holding their shares through the Shell Corporate Nominee will receive their dividends in pounds sterling, at the pound sterling rate per ordinary share shown above.

Euro and pounds sterling dividends payable in cash have been converted from US dollars based on an average of market exchange rates over the three dealing days from August 31 to September 2, 2022. This dividend will be payable on September 19, 2022 to those members whose names were on the Register of Members on August 12, 2022.

Taxation – cash dividend

With Shell’s tax residence moved to the UK, dividends paid to shareholders on their ordinary shares will not attract Dutch dividend withholding tax. This means that holders of the former A shares receive their dividends in full as Dutch dividend withholding tax is no longer withheld on these dividends. Holders of the former B shares receive their dividends directly from Shell as these dividends will no longer be paid through the Dividend Access Mechanism.

If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should consult your tax advisor.

Note

A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.