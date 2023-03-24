Sensient Technologies Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

Sensient Technologies Corporati which can be found using ticker (SXT) have now 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 92 and 70 calculating the average target price we see $84.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $70.77 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 18.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $74.60 while the 200 day moving average is $75.95. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $3,011m. Find out more information at: https://www.sensient.com

The potential market cap would be $3,574m based on the market consensus.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries. The Color Group segment provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for personal care, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Specialty Markets trade names. Sensient Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.3% with the ex dividend date set at 6-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.35, revenue per share of 34.31 and a 6.59% return on assets.