Sensata Technologies Holding plc Share Price Target ‘$40.41’, now 32.1% Upside Potential

Sensata Technologies Holding plc with ticker code (ST) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $58.00 and $32.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $40.41. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $30.60 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 32.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $33.51 while the 200 day moving average is $36.49. The market capitalization for the company is 4.58B. The stock price is currently at: $30.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,044,158,167 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $26.65 and a 3.94% return on assets.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is an industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other products that are used in various systems and applications. The Company’s segments include Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment serves the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road (HVOR) industries through its development and manufacture of sensors, high-voltage solutions (electrical protection components), and other solutions. The Sensing Solutions segment serves the industrial and aerospace industries through development and manufacture of a portfolio of application specific sensor and electrical protection products used in a range of industrial markets, including the appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); semiconductor; and charging infrastructure markets as well as the aerospace market. It also provides various energy storage and power conversion solutions.