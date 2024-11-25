SEI Investments Company Share Price Target ‘$78.80’, now -1.7% Downside Potential

SEI Investments Company with ticker code (SEIC) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $85.00 and $75.00 and has a mean share price target at $78.80. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $80.16 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to $68.81. The company has a market cap of 10.42B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $80.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,241,665,129 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.47, revenue per share of $15.70 and a 12.62% return on assets.

SEI Investments Company provides technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. The Company’s segments include Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. Its Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions and others. Its Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent investment advisors, financial planners, and others. Its Institutional Investors segment provides outsourced chief investment officer solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms. Its Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms. Its Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on providing investment management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families.