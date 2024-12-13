Sealed Air Corporation Share Price Target ‘$41.83’, now 15.8% Upside Potential

Sealed Air Corporation which can be found using ticker (SEE) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $54.00 and $33.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $41.83. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $35.94 while the 200 day moving average is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of 5.30B. The stock price is currently at: $36.35 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,134,995,767 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.41, revenue per share of $37.15 and a 6.91% return on assets.

Seeing Machines Limited is an Australia-based company that is engaged in providing operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport and aviation industries. The Company is focused on developing, selling and licensing products, services and technology to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction, including continued market development to secure sustainable channels to market for the product. The Company operates through two segments: OEM and Aftermarket. The Company’s OEM segment includes the automotive and aviation business. Its Aftermarket segment includes fleet and off-road business units. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Seeing Machines Incorporated, Seeing Machines Executive Share Plan Pty Ltd, Seeing Machines Share Plans Trust, Seeing Machines (Sales) Pty Ltd, Fovio Pty Limited, Fovio Incorporated, Seeing Machines (UK) Ltd, Seeing Machines Japan Ltd and Seeing Machines Germany.