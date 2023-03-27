Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Rogers Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Rogers Corporation which can be found using ticker (ROG) have now 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 185 with the average target price sitting at $185.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $152.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $146.42 while the 200 day moving average is $193.29. The market capitalization for the company is $2,825m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rogerscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,426m based on the market consensus.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure. This segment sells its products under the curamik, ROLINX, RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, CLTE Series, TMM, AD Series, DiClad, CuClad Series, Kappa, COOLSPAN, TC Series, 92ML, IsoClad, MAGTREX, XTremeSpeed RO1200, IM Series, 2929 Bondply, 3001 Bondply Film, Radix, and SpeedWave names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable protection, electrical insulation, conduction and shielding, hose and belt protection, vibration management, cushioning, gasketing and sealing, and venting applications. This segment sells its products under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, eSorba, XRD, Silicone Engineering, and R/bak names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.57, revenue per share of 51.7 and a 3.38% return on assets.

