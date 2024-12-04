Rio Tinto’s investor seminar highlights strategy for growth and decarbonisation

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: “We have all the building blocks we need to become a global leader in energy transition materials, and we have a clear plan for a decade of profitable growth.

“We remain focused on our four objectives which ensure our progress is aligned with societies’ interests. We are moving the dial on impeccable ESG, our ability to excel in development and we continue to deepen our social licence, while we intensify our efforts to become Best Operator to ensure we can deliver growth safely, efficiently and profitably for our stakeholders.

“As we ramp up the Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine, deliver the Simandou high-grade iron ore project in Guinea, and build out our lithium business through the proposed acquisition of Arcadium1, we are underwriting a decade of profitable growth. We plan to utilise our strong balance sheet to unlock and accelerate Arcadium’s tier one projects, timed to meet future demand growth.

“We have reached a new era in our decarbonisation journey. This year we have committed to carbon abatement projects representing more than 3 million tonnes of annual emissions, accelerating our progress toward our targets while also investing for the necessary net zero breakthroughs.

“We are executing our strategy of delivering a stronger, more diversified, and growing business, underpinned by our belief in the demand for materials which are essential for the global energy transition. With improved performance we can afford both growth and our decarbonisation, and continue our dividend policy and practice while preserving a strong balance sheet.”