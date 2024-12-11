Restore PLC 47.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Restore PLC with ticker (LON:RST) now has a potential upside of 47.7% according to Canaccord Genuity.



RST.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 380 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Restore PLC share price of 257 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 47.7%. Trading has ranged between 197 (52 week low) and 296 (52 week high) with an average of 294,615 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £352,236,990.



Restore plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing digital and information management and secure lifecycle services. The Company has five businesses organized across two divisions: Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. Digital & Information Management division comprises Restore Records Management and Restore Digital. Restore Records Management provides storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes and heritage assets, together with a range of document management services. Restore Digital workflows include document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence. Secure Lifecycle Services division comprises Restore Technology, which offers information technology (IT) lifecycle services, Restore Datashred, a national shredding business, and Restore Harrow Green, which is involved in office and commercial relocations.







