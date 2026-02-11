Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Renishaw reports strong H1 growth with record Q2 and rising order book

Renishaw plc

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW), a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems, has announced its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2025 (H1 FY2026).

Strong H1 performance and a growing order book

Will Lee, Renishaw Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We have made strong progress in the first half, with a notable pick-up in revenue and order intake in Q2 and improving profitability. It is pleasing to see revenue growth in all three business segments, with significant progress in our emerging product lines. Our markets present significant structural growth opportunities, and we are excited about the prospects for the innovative products that we have recently launched. We enter H2 with momentum and we expect to achieve strong revenue and profit growth in the remainder of the year.”

Performance highlights

Adjusted* (see note 12)Statutory 
H1FY2026H1FY2025GrowthConstant FX growthH1FY2026H1FY2025Growth 
 
Revenue (£m)365.6341.47.1%11.5%365.6341.47.1% 
 
Operating profit (£m)57.551.611.4%49.6%40.151.6(22.3%) 
Operating profit margin (%)15.7%15.1%0.6%pt11.0%15.1%(4.1%pt) 
 
Profit before tax (£m)64.157.511.5%46.057.5(20.0%) 
 
Earnings per share (pence)68.863.28.9%49.963.2(21.0%) 
Dividend per share (pence)16.816.8
Return on invested capital (%)13.2%12.6%0.6%pt
Adjusted cash flow conversion from operating activities (%)68%100%(32%pt)Note:%pt = percentage points

·      Strong revenue growth: 7.1% at actual exchange rates, 11.5% at constant currency*.

·      Record Q2 revenue, 14.1% higher than Q1, with further strengthening of the order book.

·      Revenue growth in all segments, with strong growth in the Americas and APAC regions.

·      Strong growth in defence and semiconductor sectors.

·      Emerging product lines continue to gain traction, notably co-ordinate measuring machine and gauging systems, additive manufacturing (AM) systems, and enclosed optical encoders.

·      1.4% of H1 growth is attributable to higher pricing to wholly offset tariff duties in the USA.

·      Average through-cycle revenue growth rising to 7.8% (5-year CAGR since H1 FY2021).

·      Adjusted operating profit margin* rose 0.6%pt to 15.7%.

·      4.4%pt of organic margin improvement from fixed cost reduction, productivity initiatives and operational leverage, offset by (3.8%pt) of headwinds from currency and tariffs.

·      Adjusted profit before tax* growth: 11.5%.

·      Statutory profit before tax was 20.0% lower, including £18.0m of redundancy and impairment costs relating to previously announced restructuring activities, and other one-off costs.

·      Adjusted cash flow conversion from operating activities*: 68% (H1 FY2025: 100%), with lower capital expenditure offset by higher working capital to support record Q2 sales and a growing order book.

·      Strong balance sheet with cash and deposit balances of £240.9m (FY2025: £273.6m), reflecting full-year dividend, working capital investment and restructuring outflows.

·      Return on invested capital* increased by 0.6%pt to 13.2%.

·      Interim dividend maintained at 16.8 pence per share

* Refer to note 12, which defines how alternative performance measures are calculated.

Outlook for FY2026

We expect the market backdrop in the remainder of FY2026 to continue to be mixed, with ongoing strong demand across specific sectors and product lines offsetting more subdued conditions in general industrial markets. We built strong momentum through the first half of FY2026, with positive contributions from our emerging products, delivering growth in each segment and a significant further growth of our order book. Whilst we are mindful of ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties, our positive momentum has continued in the early part of Q3, and we are confident of achieving strong growth for the year as a whole.

Our second half is normally stronger than H1 and that pattern is likely to continue this year. We currently expect to deliver FY2026 full-year performance in the following ranges: 

·      Revenue:                                        £740m to £780m

·      Adjusted profit before tax*:             £132m to £157m

Results webcast

Will Lee, Chief Executive Officer, and Marc Saunders, Director of Group Strategic Development, will host a results presentation and Q&A session at 08:30 GMT today, which will be broadcast live via a webcast. Details of how to register for this webcast are available at: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/6968c43021449c0013b7966c

A recording of the presentation and Q&A session will be made available by 12 February 2026 at: www.renishaw.com/investors

2033009Download

Share on:

Latest Company News

Renishaw plc

Renishaw reports strong H1 growth with record Q2 and rising order book

Renishaw delivered 7.1% revenue growth to £365.6m in H1 FY2026, with adjusted operating profit up 11.4% and margin improving to 15.7%.
Renishaw plc

Renishaw reports record revenue and higher adjusted profit for FY2025

Renishaw plc has reported record revenue of £713.0m and a 3.8% increase in adjusted profit before tax for the year ended 30 June 2025. Despite challenging market conditions, the group saw growth across key segments, continued strong cash generation, and announced a 2.5% increase in the full year dividend.
Renishaw plc

Renishaw Plc achieves record revenue of £691.3m in FY24 results

Renishaw plc

Renishaw plc delivers a solid performance in mixed markets

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has released a trading update for the nine months ended 31 March 2024, showing solid performance and signs of semiconductor equipment recovery.
Renishaw plc

Renishaw Plc reports Revenue Decline and Profit Reduction

Renishaw plc has released its interim report for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Revenue decreased by 5% to £330.5m, with various factors impacting the results.
Machined Parts

Renishaw plc Sees its adjusted profit before tax down 60.1%

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple