Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Relx PLC 19.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Relx PLC with ticker (LON:REL) now has a potential upside of 19.6% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

REL.L

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 4,550 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Relx PLC share price of 3,805 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 19.6%. Trading has ranged between 3,112 (52 week low) and 3,826 (52 week high) with an average of 2,501,080 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £70,810,850,000.

RELX PLC is a United Kingdom-based global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Company operates in four market segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal, and Exhibitions. The Risk segment provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory and business information and analytics. The Exhibitions segment combines industry expertise with data and digital tools to help customers connect face-to-face and digitally, learn about markets, source products and complete transactions.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Relx PLC 24.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Relx PLC 23.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    RELX plc

    RELX reports underlying revenue growth YTD +7% in latest trading update

    RELX plc (LON:REL) reports 7% revenue growth for the first nine months of 2024, with strong forecasts for continued profit and earnings growth across segments.
    Broker Ratings

    Relx PLC 4.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Relx PLC 6.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Relx PLC 1.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.