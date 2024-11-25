Follow us on:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$1,078.11’, now 44.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which can be found using ticker (REGN) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $1,230.00 and $800.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $1,078.11. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $744.50 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 44.8%. The day 50 moving average is $945.05 and the 200 day MA is $1,001.61. The company has a market cap of 81.10B. The stock price is currently at: $738.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $117,439,105,083 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.25, revenue per share of $128.69 and a 7.41% return on assets.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion. The Company also provides Expresse service assurance and CloudCheck WiFi experience management solutions.

