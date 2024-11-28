Follow us on:

RBC Bearings Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$328.60’, now -3.3% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
RBC Bearings Incorporated which can be found using ticker (RBC) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $347.00 and $299.00 with the average share target price sitting at $328.60. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $339.97 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $300.70 and the 200 day MA is $281.45. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.67B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $339.66 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,311,718,121 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 49.51, revenue per share of $54.84 and a 4.75% return on assets.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace/Defense, and Industrial. The Company’s products include plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, motion control components and engineered components. Its plain bearings are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or heavy mining and construction equipment. Its roller bearings are anti-friction products that utilize cylindrical rolling elements. Its roller bearings include tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers. Its engineered products consist primarily of engineered hydraulics and valves, fasteners, precision mechanical components and machine tool collets.

